Big crowds gather as Eastwood films movie scenes in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Clint Eastwood is filming scenes for a new movie in Georgia, and the production has drawn crowds hoping to get a glimpse of the actor and director.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Eastwood was in downtown Augusta shooting scenes for "The Mule," a new film starring Bradley Cooper.

Dozens of people began gathering on the median of Broad Street as early as 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to watch the Hollywood production crew shoot a robbery scene at the First Community Bank.

Augusta resident LaDale Lowe and her sisters arrived early at the shooting location and planned to spend the day. She said: "Maybe it will put Augusta on the map for something besides the Masters."

