Big tech and independent shops clash over 'right to repair'

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Big tech companies and independent repair shops are expected to clash over a proposal in the Nevada Legislature on Monday that would require hardware manufacturers to give repair shops the means to fix devices like computers, phones, tablets and printers.
The question of whether state laws should require tech companies to provide independent repair shops — rather than just authorized dealers — access to plans, parts and tools is part of a larger societal battle over how government should regulate technology companies to ensure they don't become monopolies. “Right to Repair” bills, as they’re called, have been introduced in at least 25 states, including New York, Oregon and Illinois.