California sea lion eats a salmon or steelhead at Willamette Falls, near Oregon City, Ore.

A California sea lion heads towards the Pacific Ocean after being released in Newport, Ore., March 14, 2018.

A sea lion eats a salmon in the Columbia River near Bonneville Dam in North Bonneville, Wash. Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lions. The federally protected California sea lions are traveling into the Columbia River and its tributaries to snack on fragile fish populations. After a decade killing the hungriest sea lions in one area, wildlife officials now want to expand the program.

In this March 14, 2018, photo, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife scientist Bryan Wright releases a California sea lion in Newport, Ore. Biologists this spring started trapping the sea lions in the Willamette River and releasing them at the coast. They also have applied with the federal government to kill the worst offenders to protect the fish runs.

A California sea lion leaps out of a cage onto the beach and towards the Pacific Ocean in Newport, Ore., March 14, 2018.

In this Sept. 2017, photo made with a drone, a young resident killer whale chases a chinook salmon in the Salish Sea near San Juan Island, Wash. The photo, made under a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) permit, which gives researchers permission to approach the animals, was made in collaboration with NOAA Fisheries/Southwest Fisheries Science Center, SR3 Sealife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research and the Vancouver Aquarium's Coastal Ocean Research Institute. Endangered Puget Sound orcas that feed on chinook salmon face more competition from seals, sea lions and other killer whales than from commercial and recreational fishermen, a new study finds.

Birds hoping for scraps fly near a sea lion eating a salmon on July 30, 2014 on Monterey Bay several miles offshore of Moss Landing, Calif.