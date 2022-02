SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah House passed a proposal Tuesday to increase fees on requests for public records from so-called vexatious requesters.

The bill would allow government entities to charge for the first 15 minutes of work done to fulfill the request if the person has filed a separate request in the previous 10 days, the Deseret News reported. Those fees can now be waived.

Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield spoke in favor of the bill during a committee hearing last week, saying “vexatious and serial requesters” have been an issue.

Republican Rep. Norm Thurston of Provo responded by saying: “I’m intrigued because I would love to label the Salt Lake Tribune as a vexatious requester.”

Only 1% of GRAMA requests in Cache County come from media entities, said Republican sponsor Rep. Dan Johnson of Logan. He argued that the 10 days between fee waivers would give the government more time to process the requests.

Republican Rep. Phil Lyman of Blanding voted against the bill, saying it sends a bad message to the public. “I think the people want to send a strong message to the government that the people are in charge of it,” he said.

The bill passed on a 60-13 vote. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.