Bill seeks to raise minimum age for buying rifles, shotguns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are continuing a flurry of gun control measures with a bill that would raise the minimum age for buying a rifle or shotgun.

The Democrat-backed measure would raise from 18 to 21 the age to get a permit for purchasing either weapon. State law already requires people to be 21 to purchase handguns.

The bill's sponsors say their measure could help prevent gun violence. However, gun-rights advocate Scott Bach says the bill will be "ignored by criminals and madmen."

There will be exemptions for people on active duty or honorably discharged, competitions or target practice, those with a hunting license or people in the presence of a legal guardian with a permit.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has previously expressed support for stricter gun laws.