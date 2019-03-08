Bill to allow W.Va. schools to host military funerals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill that would let West Virginia schools host funerals has been sent to the governor.

The House of Delegates unanimously gave final passage to the bill Thursday. The Senate approved it earlier. Putnam County Sen. Glenn Jeffries sponsored the bill after the November death of Poca High School graduate Nicholas Jividen.

Jividen was an Army specialist who died during a routine training exercise in California. His services were held at a small funeral home. Jeffries says most funeral homes cannot accommodate services where hundreds of people may want to attend.

Under the bill, county boards of education would allow school facilities to be used for a funeral or memorial service for a military member or first responder. County boards could set up a process to handle such requests.