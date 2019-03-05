Bill to allow guns in South Dakota Capitol heads to Noem

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A bill that would allow people with enhanced concealed carry permits to bring guns into the South Dakota Capitol is headed to Gov. Kristi Noem.

KELO-TV reports the House voted 44-19 Monday for the bill. Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a co-sponsor, says constitutional officers in the Capitol would benefit most from the self-protection.

House Minority Leader Jamie Smith opposed the measure during a recent hearing, saying he supports the Capitol's current safety system.

The measure would require notifying security before carrying in the Capitol. It wouldn't extend to the Supreme Court chamber or private offices that have controlled access, like the governor's office.

Last year, 1,615 enhanced permits were issued. They come with requirements that include completing a training course.

Noem signed a bill in January to let people carry concealed pistols without a permit.

___

