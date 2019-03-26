Bill to ban exploding targets on state lands fails in House

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to ban exploding targets on state lands in Idaho during wildfire season has failed in the House.

Lawmakers voted 35-33 Tuesday to reject the bill to prohibit target shooters from using the exploding devices that have caused wildfires.

Backers say it would have brought state lands into alignment with laws on federal lands prohibiting exploding targets from early May to mid-October.

Backers also say the law was needed to prevent wildfires on state lands. The state manages about 2.4 million acres (970,000 hectares) that produce money mainly through logging and mostly for public schools.

But opponents argued the bill was an attack on gun owners and added more regulations for Idaho residents.

The legislation passed the Senate 27-8 earlier this month.