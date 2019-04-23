Bill to boost future governor's pay gets tabled

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers have tabled the latest bill to boost the lowest-in-the-nation salary for Maine's next governor.

The bill would boost the annual salary from $70,000 to $150,000 beginning January 2023. The Legislature's state and local government committee tabled the proposal Monday.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn't taken a stance on the bill. Her Republican predecessor long argued without success that Maine's annual salary for governors is too low.

Maine's governor lives at the official state residence without rent, utility or food expenses. The governor receives a $30,000 annual personal expense account and roughly $20,000 in benefits.

The bill would also increase the meal and housing allowances for legislators from $32 and $38 to $50 and $75 by December 2020.

Governors earn about $130,000 in New Hampshire and $178,000 in Vermont.