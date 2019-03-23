Bill would allow automatic voter registration at agencies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Voting rights advocates hope new legislation could lead to people being automatically registered to vote when they interact with Connecticut state agencies.

The Government Administration and Elections Committee will hold a hearing Monday on a bill allowing various agencies, including state colleges and universities, to use an electronic system to automatically register customers and clients as a voter unless that person declines.

Cheri Quickmire, executive director of Connecticut Common Cause, says it's an effort to reach a "broader group of people" beyond those who currently register through the Department of Motor Vehicles and ultimately expand the base of registered voters.

Automatic voter registration has been implemented in various forms in 16 states. It generally uses information and documents citizens already provide to the government to verify their eligibility to vote.