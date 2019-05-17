Bill would direct PUC to approve offshore project contract

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Advocates for offshore wind power want lawmakers to jumpstart a University of Maine-led project by directing utility regulators to approve a power contract.

The Aqua Ventus program has stalled because the Maine Public Utilities Commission has declined to approve a long-term contract for the power to flow onto the grid. The PUC decided last June to reopen a previously negotiated contract.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Mills administration supports the bill to direct regulators to give their approval.

Engineers at UMaine and its Aqua Ventus partners hope to place two turbines on floating platforms off Monhegan Island.

The pilot project is viewed as a major test for floating turbine technology. The project has received authorization for $87 million in federal funding.