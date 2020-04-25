Bill would let notary publics use video conferencing

BOSTON (AP) — Notary publics would be able to perform their job using video conferencing during the COVID-19 public health emergency under a bill approved by Massachusetts lawmakers.

The bill would make the official actions of notary publics valid by video conference as long as both the notary public and each principal are physically located in the state. The bill would also require notary publics to record the video conference and keep a copy and any related documents for 10 years.

Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo said lawmakers want to make sure families, individuals and businesses can execute wills, proxies, real estate transactions, and other important documents.

“During the public health emergency it has been difficult for the public to process certain legal transactions especially those on behalf of those who are sick or dying,” DeLeo said.

The bill approved Friday by lawmakers now heads to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.