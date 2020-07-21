Bill would protect against counterfeit medical products

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A bill that would help protect patients from counterfeit medical products, including vaccines, has the support of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that people have access to safe and effective medical products is more essential than ever,” Hassan said in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation to allow the FDA to destroy counterfeit medical products will protect public health and keep the American people safe.”

This legislation builds on the 2012 Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act, which gave the Food and Drug Administration the ability to seize and destroy counterfeit drugs, but not medical devices.

Hassan, a Democrat, introduced the bill, along with U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a Republican from Wyoming. It is the Senate counterpart to a bill included in the latest coronavirus relief package passed by the House.

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 6,249 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, and 398 had died. Health officials said 17 of the 46 new cases announced Monday were associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

The number of deaths stood at 398.

