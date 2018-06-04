Biographical information about Jared Pettinato

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Jared Pettinato of Bozeman is running as a Democrat for Montana's U.S. House seat in 2018. Here are some biographical details on Pettinato.

NAME: Jared Pettinato

AGE: 39 (May 5, 1979).

EDUCATION: J.D., Stanford Law School, 2004.

POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Aide, Brian Schweitzer for Senate campaign, 2000. Law clerk, U.S. Senate Finance Committee under Sen. Max Baucus, 2002.

MILITARY: None

FAMILY: Single.

SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @Jared_Pettinato, Facebook.com/BeyondParty. Website: http://www.montanansforjared.com