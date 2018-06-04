https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Biographical-information-about-Jared-Pettinato-12965992.php
Biographical information about Jared Pettinato
Published 12:50 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Jared Pettinato of Bozeman is running as a Democrat for Montana's U.S. House seat in 2018. Here are some biographical details on Pettinato.
NAME: Jared Pettinato
AGE: 39 (May 5, 1979).
EDUCATION: J.D., Stanford Law School, 2004.
POLITICAL EXPERIENCE: Aide, Brian Schweitzer for Senate campaign, 2000. Law clerk, U.S. Senate Finance Committee under Sen. Max Baucus, 2002.
MILITARY: None
FAMILY: Single.
SOCIAL MEDIA: On Twitter, @Jared_Pettinato, Facebook.com/BeyondParty. Website: http://www.montanansforjared.com
