Biomass plants ask state Supreme Court to intervene over law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A group of biomass plants wants the New Hampshire Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute over a new law that would require Eversource to buy power from them at a discounted rate.

Legislators overrode a veto from Gov. Chris Sununu last year, who said it would cost ratepayers too much.

In January, Eversource filed a motion with the state Public Utilities Commission saying it won't comply, unless the commission directs it to otherwise. Separately, the New England Ratepayers Association filed a complaint with federal regulators, saying the law's structure violates national energy policy.

The biomass plants filed their appeal last week. A spokeswoman for the owner of Pinetree Power, one of the plants, said the industry supports 900 jobs and $254 million of annual economic activity.