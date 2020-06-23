Bismarck man gets 20 years for secretly recording girl

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge Tuesday sentenced a North Dakota pharmacist to 20 years in prison for using a hidden camera to secretly record a female guest in his home and sharing the images with others.

Curtis McGarvey, 52, of Bismarck was sentenced after pleading guilty in March to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of cyberstalking.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said McGarvey targeted and exploited the child victim and the sentence was “a just result to punish this defendant and deter others.”

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered McGarvey to pay $4,900 in restitution to the victim’s family, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

At his plea hearing, McGarvey told the judge that the first images he recorded were the result of a test of equipment to be used at his business. McGarvey said he took full responsibility for any subsequent images.