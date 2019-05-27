Black Dems in vastly white Iowa poised to play 2020 role

Former chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Jamie Woods introduces Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker to speak during the Iowa Democratic Party Black Caucus Reception, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. In Iowa _ that's right _ black Democrats are more energized than they've been since Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and are poised to make a mark on the 2020 race.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In Iowa, one of the whitest states in the nation, black Democrats are more energized than they've been since Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and poised to make a mark on 2020.

Driven by dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump, they could make a difference in a state that chooses its primary candidate via a caucus, which, unlike an open primary, attracts only the most motivated voters.

Candidates Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, who are black, are trying to rally more black voters. But so are Amy Klobuchar and other rivals. That's because even though African Americans make up only 2% of Iowa's population, they are expected to make up a larger share of the caucus turnout next February.