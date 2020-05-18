Black Hills tourism businesses say there's reason for hope

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Hotel and campground operators in the Black Hills say the past couple of months have been rough on business due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they're encouraged that tourists are making reservations for summer travel.

Hospitality businesses are preparing for visitors with extra cleaning protocols and safety practices.

Visit Rapid City CEO Julie Schmitz Jensen tells the Rapid City Journal businesses are familiar with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says it will not be a typical tourist season with safety measures taken.

For Cambria Suites, on Interstate 90 with easy access to Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills, recent business from commercial truckers and a group of National Guard soldiers has been a boon. After operating with a “skeleton crew” for a few weeks most of the staff has been able to return to work.

restaurants and attractions in Keystone will be opening before Memorial Day as well, he said.