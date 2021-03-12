Black Lives Matter backs Amazon union push in Alabama JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 5:34 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Organizers trying to form the first union at an Amazon warehouse are getting support from another big name: Black Lives Matter.
The group plans to hold an event Saturday near the warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, making it the latest high-profile supporter of the union push, which is the biggest in Amazon's nearly 30-year history.