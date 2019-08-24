Black faculty numbers increase at University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four years after student protesters denouncing a racist campus culture and demanding a more diverse faculty disrupted the University of Missouri, school data indicates minority hires have edged up but still lag the national average.

Kevin McDonald was hired as the university's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in early 2016 to, in part, fire up minority hiring.

By 2018, nine more black faculty worked at MU than two years earlier, raising the proportion of black people on staff to 3.4%. That year, less than 6% of full-time U.S. college faculty members were black.

The Kansas City Star reports that McDonald recently left MU for the University of Virginia. Missouri administrators say the committed team he established still has much work to do to build a diverse faculty.

