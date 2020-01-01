Black guest at Portland hotel sues over ‘no party’ promise

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An African American woman who says she was required to sign a ”no party policy” when she checked into her Portland hotel filed a $300,000 lawsuit Monday against the Marriott chain, claiming it singled her out because of her race.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Felicia Gonzales claims the front desk clerk at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center told her that all guests had to sign the policy. But Gonzales says she watched white guests check in after her who weren’t required to sign the policy, according to the lawsuit.

Marriott spokesman Jeff Flaherty says the company doesn’t comment on pending lawsuits.

The two-page no party policy, provided by Gonzales’ attorneys, says it was established to inform all guests of noise limits and “not to insinuate any distrust in the ‘average’ guest.”

Gonzales’ suit seeks $300,000 for embarrassment, frustration, humiliation and “feelings of racial stigmatization.” The suit also says it could later be amended to add $1 million in punitive damages.

The suit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.