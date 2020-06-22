Black men plan Southfield march to protest police brutality

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A march designed to unite Black men while protesting police brutality and racial injustice is scheduled for next week in suburban Detroit.

Organizers say the planned peaceful protest on June 28 will begin at Hope United Methodist Church in Southfield, just north of Detroit, and end at the city’s municipal offices.

A voter registration drive will be held, and participants also will be encouraged to complete the 2020 census.

Peaceful protests, demonstrations and unrest have spread to cities around the U.S. following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after the handcuffed Black man stopped moving and pleading for air.