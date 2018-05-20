Black mold prompts inmate relocation in West Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Corrections is relocating inmates and some staff from the Anthony Correctional Center in White Sulphur Springs after black mold was found.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says in a news release that the transfers started Friday after Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen received initial findings from an ongoing inspection of the facility.

The statement says black mold was found in the Anthony Center's main building, which includes administrative offices, the facility's kitchen, gym and some housing units.

The minimum-security Anthony Center houses about 200 young-adult offenders serving sentences ranging from six months to two years. Female inmates are being moved to the Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County. Male inmates are being sent to correctional centers in Parkersburg and in Pocahontas County.