Blaze guts 4 apartments, displaces 7 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A fire official says a four-unit apartment building is a total loss but seven people escaped injury in a blaze that burned for more than two hours in downtown North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas fire Capt. Cedric Williams says there also were no injuries among the 35 firefighters who fought the Sunday afternoon fire. The cause is being investigated.

Williams says crews from North Las Vegas, Las Vegas and Clark County battled triple-digit daytime temperatures as well as flames and smoke.

He says damage is estimated at $800,000, and the displaced families are being assisted by the American Red Cross.