Blinken basks in Biden's post-Trump Europe glow MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 9:49 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — European leaders may have breathed audible sighs of relief when U.S. President Joe Biden visited them last week to proclaim the Trump era over, but they are giving his top diplomat even more effusive welcomes.
As Antony Blinken tours traditional American allies this week, senior European officials are treating him like the rock star he once aspired to be for simply representing the shift from former President Donald Trump.