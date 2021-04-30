Blinken off to London, Kyiv as Ukraine questions resurface

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Europe next week for critical talks on Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan and frayed transatlantic ties that the Biden administration hopes to repair, the State Department said Friday.
The department said Blinken will visit London starting on Monday for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 7 industrialized democracies and will then travel on to Kyiv amid a burst of concern over U.S. relations with Ukraine, including an FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and new questions about Russia’s intentions there.