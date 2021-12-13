Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific MATTHEW LEE , AP Diplomatic Writer Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 10:35 p.m.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday.
Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region and will do that by boosting U.S. alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the U.S. military maintains “its competitive edge.”