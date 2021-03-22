Blood pressure successes in Black people may come down to these 2 things

A study of Black Americans who kept their blood pressure healthy as they aged could help pinpoint the best ways to prevent hypertension before it starts.
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a widespread problem among Black people in the U.S., said Shakia Hardy, assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. More than half of Black adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and the cardiovascular death rate from hypertension-related causes is nearly twice as high for Black people as compared to white people.