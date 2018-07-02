Blue Island Branch line to shut down Saturday for tie work

CHICAGO (AP) — Service along the Blue Island branch of the Metra Electric Line will be shut down Saturday to allow workers to replace rail ties.

Officials say service at Blue Island instead will start or end at the Kensington-115th Street Station. Blue Island branch riders are advised to use the Metra Electric main line or the Rock Island line.

About 10,000 ties will be replaced during the project, which is expected to last six weeks.

Metra chief executive Jim Derwinski says taking the branch out of service for a weekend will allow crews to replace more ties in a shorter period of time.

The Blue Island branch serves Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, Calumet Park and Blue Island.