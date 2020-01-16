Blue Star Mothers opens new chapter

FAIRFIELD — A new chapter of Blue Star Mothers of America Inc. has been created in Fairfield.

According to a press release, Nutmeg State Blue Star Mothers — CT5 will serve the region for local members.

The organization is comprised of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and legal female guardians of people serving in the military.

“These mothers support each other and their children while promoting patriotism,” the release said. “The organization focuses on their mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans or the families of our fallen heroes.”

Blue Star Mothers of America was founded in 1942 in Flint, Mich. There are currently more than 6,000 members from more than 200 chapters in the organization.

According to the release, Blue Star Mothers also assists other veterans organizations and is available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts.

Spokeswoman Micky Milo said she was enthusiastic about the new chapter.

“This new chapter opens up opportunities to offer more support to military families and veterans throughout the entire state of Connecticut,” Milo said.

The new chapter will be meeting monthly via conference call, online chats and at members homes. Cecile Fazio, the newly elected president of the branch, said while the chapter is new, many of the members have been a part of the organization for years, adding that they understand the needs of veterans families.

“We may be small in membership right now as we get going, but we are big in heart,” Fazio said.