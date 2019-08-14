Blumenthal says deal on bipartisan 'red flag' draft is near

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says a draft of proposed, bipartisan federal legislation he's working on with Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham that would encourage states to adopt "red flag" protection order laws to remove guns from dangerous people is nearly finished.

The Democrat said Wednesday he's encouraged the president is "talking seriously" about the concept and "the White House is involved and engaged." He says Graham has support from his GOP colleagues as well.

While he's hopeful the legislation can ultimately pass, Blumenthal added that he's not yet "confident."

He says Connecticut's 20-year-old law, the first in the nation, should be a model for the country. State data show 1,947 so-called "risk warrants' have been issued since 1999 to remove weapons from people considered a danger to themselves or others.