Board to decide on new federal grant to restart Loop Trolley

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Backers of a St. Louis trolley that closed almost two years ago because of financial troubles are hoping that a regional board will soon approve a $1.26 million federal grant to help get the line running again next year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that trolley supporters say the grant would be used with accrued funds from the trolley’s own sales tax district to run the line free of charge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through late 2023. Backers say that by then, the trolley could stand on its own financially.