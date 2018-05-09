Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo
A resident of Eleven O'Clock Road snapped this photo of a bobcat last week in Fairfield. 
This bear was spotted at the Riddgewood Country Club in Danbury on August 19, 2017.
Cathy Goldstein peered out the doors to the backyard of her Stamford home on Saturday, July 2, 2016 to find a bobcat in her yard. As she was having breakfast, the big cat appeared to be searching for its own meal.
Dave Beaty spotted this bear on Wyoming Street in Stratford on June 10, 2016.

Dave Beaty spotted this bear on Wyoming Street in Stratford on June 10, 2016.

Dave Beaty spotted this bear on Wyoming Street in Stratford on June 10, 2016.

Black bear visiting just in time for breakfast in Danbury on Monday, July 27, 2015.

Gary Simpson took this photo of a bear in his backyard on Weathervane Hill in Monroe, Conn. on Friday, July 10, 2015. Bear sightings in the area are becoming more common.
Gary Simpson took this photo of a bear in his backyard on Weathervane Hill in Monroe, Conn. on Friday, July 10, 2015. Bear sightings in the area are becoming more common.
Officials caught up with a bear in a backyard tree in of a home on Mayfair Road, Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday, June 25, 2015. Police received several reports of bears roaming a wide area of the town, leading them to believe there may be more than one bear. less
Gary Simpson took this photo of a bear in his backyard on Weathervane Hill in Monroe, Conn. on Friday, July 10, 2015. Bear sightings in the area are becoming more common.
On June 16, 2015, a Norwalk resident reported a black bear sighting on Brierwood Road.

On June 16, 2015, a Norwalk resident reported a black bear sighting on Brierwood Road.

This is a photo of a bear that was spotted in Shelton last month. It was relocated to Newtown.
This is a photo of a bear that was spotted in Shelton last month. It was relocated to Newtown.
This black bear was captured in Shelton on Thursday, May 14, 20015.
A bear was spotted at a Darien home on April 13.
This undated photo provided by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows a New England cottontail rabbit. Wildlife officials say the New England cottontail could soon face extinction, due to diminishing shrublands across the Northeast. The only rabbit species indigenous to the region lost more than 80 percent of its habitat over the last 50 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has partnered with state agencies and private organizations from Maine to New York to restore its natural habitat and save an animal that is a candidate for protection under the Endangered Species Act.(AP Photo/New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Heidi Holman) less
New England Cottontail bunny rabbit
Dan Lent, a boater from Easton, sighted two whales off in Long Island Sound earlier this month. He took this photo of a humpback whale off Stamford and Greenwich on Sept. 12, 2015.
A pod of dolphins was spotted just off Greenwich Point in Greenwich on Sunday.
Above and below, a pod of dolphins was spotted just off Greenwich Point in Greenwich on Sunday.

This silver fox visits Donna Lenz's Bethel neighborhood regularly.

Donna Lenz snapped this photo of a bobcat in her Bethel neighborhood in January 2015.

An member of the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police shoots a bear with a tranquilizer dart. Officials caught up with the bear in the backyard tree at a home on Mayfair Road, Fairfield, Conn. on Thursday, June 25, 2015. Police received several reports of bears roaming a wide area of the town, leading them to believe there may be more than one bear. less
This bobcat was observed on July 14, 2015 and again on July 15 on Silver Lane in Trumbull. 

On June 16, 2015, a Norwalk resident reported a black bear sighting on Brierwood Road.

Reader Sal Martello spotted a pair of harbor seals sunning themselves on some rocks in Stamford Harbor on the weekend of May 2 and May 3, 2015.
In April the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will rule on the endangered status of the Northern Long-eared Bat. This Long-eared Bat pictured is suffering form White Nose Fungus.
In April the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will rule on the endangered status of the Northern Long-eared Bat.
The bobcat was photographed by Robert Wesley of Trumbull on Friday, May 1.
A bobcat was spotted in a Trumbull backyard on Friday, May 1.
This bear was spotted in a Shelton yard on Thursday, according to Shelton Trails and Conservatiion.
A pair of coyotes on the prowl in Fairfield, in June 2012. The animals reportedly killed five dogs in town.
A dead mountain lion, killed on the Merritt Parkway in Milford in June 2011.
State wildlife officials said the mountain lion had walked here in search of a mate.
102908--4 Marshall Street--Greenwich--A white squirrel peaks around a corner in the Mozian family's yard on Marshall Street in Greenwich where the Mozian Keelin Daly / Greenwich Time
A white squirrel was spotted in a Stratford backyard on Wednesday August 11, 2010. Sightings like these are rare, especially in CT. I
A white squirrel climbs a tree on Lombard Street in Stratford on Sunday, November, 6, 2011.
A white squirrel that's been in the area of Ridge Road and Parkway Drive of Stratford since last year.
A mother bear with her 3 cubs visited a Minor Bridge Road back yard in Roxbury around 10:30 a.m.

Back in March of 2015 a North Stamford resident snapped a picture of this coyote after it chased her dog inside. A mangy coyote was spotted in the area of Newfield Elementary School Wednesday morning, which kept kids inside for the day. less
FAIRFIELD — There was a bobcat sighting near Eleven O’Clock Road on May 2, but local officials said there is nothing to worry about.

Sightings are fairly common of bobcats,” Animal Control Officer Paul Miller said. In addition to Eleven O’Clock Road, Miller said they have received reports over the last few days of bobcats on Sturbridge Lane and at the Ash Creek open space. “There is no need for concern, however residents should be aware that this is a very active time of year for wildlife and should remember to never approach wildlife, but to observe from a safe distance.”

Any immediate concerns about wildlife, such as bobcats or black bears spotted in a populated area, should be reported to the Fairfield police non-emergency number at 203-254-2800, or Fairfield Animal Control at 203-254-4857, Miller said.

Attacks on humans by bobcats are extremely rare, and they “infrequently” kill livestock like chickens and domestic cats, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website. Town officials said there have been no reports of bobcat attacks on domestic animals.

Animal Control officials said people should back away slowly and make noise if they encounter a bobcat, and should never approach the animal or try to feed it.

More Information

The DEEP Bobcat Project

Residents are asked to report any sightings of bobcats to the state DEEP via the iNaturalist app, by emailing deep.ctwildlife@ct.gov or post to Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CTFishandWildlife.

Provide the following data, and any photos:

The number of bobcats observed.

Any visible ear tags or collars.

Whether the sigthing is from a trail camera.

If using the free phone app, search for “CT Bobcat Project” page and select “add to observations”

If a bobcat is spotted, residents are asked to help the DEEP with its Bobcat Project by reporting the sighting either via the iNaturalist app, email or the department’s Facebook page. The project began in 2017 in order to evaluate bobcats’ habitat use and diet. According to the website, bobcats were live-trapped and all were marked with a yellow ear tag. Fifty of the animals were also fitted with a GPS collar.

Bobcats are most active just after dusk and before dawn, and they are seldom seen. A bobcat’s kittens are usually born in April

The prey of choice for bobcats are cottontail rabbits, woodchucks, voles, white-tailed deer, mice, chipmunks, squirrels and birds.