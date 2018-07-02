Bodies of 2 men recovered from North Carolina lake

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of a man and his nephew have been recovered from a North Carolina lake several days after thy disappeared while on a boating trip.

News outlets report the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission identified the men as 38-year-old Fredrick Martin and 48-year-old Earnest Norris Jr. Their bodies were found by civilians on Sunday.

According to officials, the men were reported missing last Friday after they didn't return, and their boat was found capsized in Lake Norman on Saturday, when the search was suspended.