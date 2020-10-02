Body cam images show New Mexico man had no gun when killed

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy last summer did not have a firearm that he claimed to have after committing a crime spree, according to body camera footage released by authorities.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday made the images public showing the fatal shooting of Marco Benito.

Benito, 36, was killed by police on Aug. 31 after he reached his right hand into a bag while in a ditch during a confrontation

San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said that Benito told deputies five times that he had a gun.

Sheriff's deputies said they gave 53 commands for Benito to leave the ditch and that Benito told deputies 27 times that he was refusing to comply with their orders.

An investigation by the San Juan County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Taskforce determined that the deputy used his weapon in accordance with sheriff office's policy, The Daily Times reported.

The deputy who shot Benito has returned to his job after being placed on administrative leave, said San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kristi Hughes.

The deputy's name was not in the story published by the Daily Times.