Body found in Connecticut River identified as missing boater

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man whose body was recovered from the Connecticut River has been identified as a boater who went missing on Saturday.

Officials said Thursday the state medical examiner confirmed the identity of 39-year-old Ivan De Jesus Morales Mencia, of Hartford.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said his friends spotted the body in the river near Glastonbury on Wednesday and alerted authorities.

On Saturday witnesses said the man entered the water from a boat and disappeared from view. Others in the boat made unsuccessful efforts to rescue him.