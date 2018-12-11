https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Body-found-in-rubble-of-eastern-Iowa-house-fire-13458591.php
Body found in rubble of eastern Iowa house fire
PRINCETON, Iowa (AP) — Eastern Iowa officials are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in the rubble of a house fire.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the fire was reported early Monday morning at a rural Princeton home.
Arriving firefighter found the house fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters and emergency crews from seven different departments responded to the scene.
After the fire was extinguished, a search of the debris turned up a body. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
Officials have not released the name of the victim.
The fire and death remain under investigation.
