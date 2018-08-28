Body found in search for 82-year-old Yakima woman

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found during the search for an 82-year-old Yakima woman who disappeared while berry picking.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says the body was found Tuesday morning southeast of Tacoma in Packwood.

The sheriff's office says they were called Sunday afternoon after the woman became separated from her berry picking group and that crews had been searching for her.

The sheriff's office is investigating and says deputies believe the body belongs to the woman.

The Lewis County Coroner's Office will officially identify the body.