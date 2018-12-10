Body found in south Reno field was 36-year-old woman

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County medical examiner has identified a woman whose body was found in a field on the south side of Reno last week.

She was 36-year-old Kelly Trethan. An investigation is continuing into the cause and manner of her death.

Police said earlier no foul play was suspected.

Reno police and Washoe County sheriff's deputies found the body Friday afternoon in a field near Double Diamond Parkway and Terabyte Drive Friday afternoon.

They had been searching the area earlier in the week while looking for a missing Reno man.

No other details have been released.