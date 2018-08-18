Body found when vehicle pulled from river in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a body was found inside a vehicle after it was pulled from the North Canadian River in western Oklahoma City.

Battalion Fire Chief Grant Roberts said the body was found Saturday morning after the vehicle was removed from the river at the Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge near Lake Overholser.

Roberts said fisherman had reported hearing screeching tires and seeing taillights in the river about 2 a.m. Saturday, but the vehicle could not be found.

The vehicle was recovered after the search resumed Saturday morning.

The person's name and a suspected cause of death have not been released.