COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The body of a woman who went missing late last month after telling relatives that she was going to see her ex-boyfriend has been found in the trunk of her car, authorities announced Monday.

The vehicle belonging to Melinda Kay Davis, 33, of Shelby, was found Sunday in the Columbus area after authorities received a tip. according the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. A cause of death has not been released, and it wasn't clear when or where the mother of four was killed.