Body of missing hiker found in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a hiker missing since last month has been found in Yosemite National Park.

National Park Service officials announced Monday that the remains of 48-year-old Scott Tenczar, a native of San Jose, were found Saturday in a northeastern area of the park.

The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Tenczar, who was described as an experienced backpacker, was last seen at a ranger station east of Yosemite on July 25.

His was the second body found in the park in less than a week.

Authorities reported Friday that the body of a park ranger, John Cogdell, who vanished a few days earlier had been found. No other details were provided.