Body of woman, 25, discovered by staff at Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say they have found a woman dead at a Cleveland hotel and are investigating.

The identity of the 25-year-old black female was not immediately released.

Authorities said her body was discovered around noon on Saturday by cleaning staff at the hotel in the 17000 block of Euclid Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death had not been determined. Homicide investigators were on the scene.