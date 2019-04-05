Boeing dealing with second software problem on troubled jet

FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane is shown on the assembly line during a brief media tour of Boeing's 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. Boeing is under investigation on multiple fronts. The Justice Department is looking into possible criminal violations involving certification that the 737 Max introduced in 2017 was safe. Congressional committees are also investigating the crashes and questioning a program under which the FAA delegates many safety checks for planes to Boeing and other manufacturers to save money.

Boeing has found another software issue that needs fixing on its 737 Max jets, and the discovery explains why the aircraft maker is delaying its schedule for getting the planes back in the air.

A Boeing spokesman on Friday called it a "relatively minor issue" and said the plane maker already has a fix in the works.

The spokesman, Charles Bickers, said the latest issue is not part of flight-control software that Boeing has been working to upgrade for months.

That software, known by its acronym MCAS, is suspected in two recent deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that led regulators to ground the plane worldwide last month.