Boogie boards and puddle jumpers coming to Fairfield beaches





























































































































































































Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 1 of / 48 Caption Close Image 1 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 2 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 3 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 4 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 5 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 6 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 7 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 8 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 9 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 10 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 11 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 12 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 13 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 14 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 15 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 16 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 17 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 18 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 19 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 20 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 21 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 22 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 23 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 24 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 25 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 26 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 27 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 28 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 29 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 30 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 31 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 32 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 33 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 34 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 35 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 36 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 37 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 38 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 39 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 40 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 41 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 42 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 43 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 44 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 45 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 46 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 47 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Image 48 of 48 Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Beach goers soaked up the sun at Jennings Beach in Fairfield on August 16, 2017. Were you SEEN? Photo: Vic Eng / Hearst Connecticut Media Group Boogie boards and puddle jumpers coming to Fairfield beaches 1 / 48 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Flotation devices can now be used by swimmers at all town beaches and the boogie board ban has been lifted at Jennings and Penfield beaches, following votes Wednesday by the Parks & Recreation Commission.

Personal flotation devices that are approved by the U.S Coast Guard, including “puddle jumpers,” which Commissioner Bridget McBride, who proposed the changes, said are the most popular among young parents. She said surrounding towns like Westport, Norwalk, Darien and Greenwich all allow the use of PFDs by swimmers.

“The whole point is to keep small children afloat,” McBride said, as she showed fellow board members what a “puddle jumper” looked like.

The rules change, however, would still not allow inflatable devices, such as “swimmies” which slide over a child’s arms, or rubber rafts or air mattresses.

Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Parks & Recreation Commission member Bridget McBride shows off a...

Beachgoers at Jennings and Penfield will now also be allowed to enjoy boogie boards, kick boards and stand up paddle boards in areas that will be designated by Recreation staff. There is already a conditional skimboarding area at one end of Jennings Beach. The ban remains in place at other beaches.

“I think it enhances the beachgoers’ experience,” McBride said, “and it’s fun.”

Chairman Scott Walker asked if it would provide a challenge to staff if they were to allow things like boogie boards. Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese said it would have to be in areas outside of the designated swimming areas.

“I think that it poses a severe challenge,” Asst. Waterfront Director Dan Zeman said. He noted that Jennings is “heavily trafficked” on nice days, and he could see people start using the boogies boards outside of the designated areas. Zeman said it could be trouble when a youngster not wearing a PFD loses their boogie board and starts chasing it and ends up in deep water.

“I completely respect what you’re saying,” McBride said, but added she came from Manhattan Beach in California, where signs were very, very clear about where boarding was allowed. And, she said, “This is Long Island Sound, it’s basically a lake.”

It’s exactly because there aren’t big waves at town beaches that they see a lot more kids in the water, Zeman said. “I think that poses a clear risk,” he said and added that parents don’t always keep a close eye on their children.

greilly@ctpost.com; 203-843-2585