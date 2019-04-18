Booker in Wisconsin Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sen. Cory Booker will be the fifth Democratic presidential contender to campaign in Wisconsin in advance of the 2020 election.

Booker's campaign website says the New Jersey senator will hold a discussion on preventing gun violence in Milwaukee Tuesday. Four Democratic contenders have already visited Wisconsin, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Green Bay on Saturday.