Booms, skimmers among tools used to cleanup from oil spills

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Crews on Sunday deployed skimmers and floating barriers known as booms as they tried stop oil from a massive spill in Southern California from further fouling the beaches, wildlife and protected wetlands of the area.

Authorities have multiple tools and techniques they can deploy try to slow the oil from spreading and then cleaning it up from the waters and land areas – methods they’ve honed in decades of work trying to mitigate the damage from such environmental disasters.