Border Patrol conducts another security checkpoint

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the U.S. Border Patrol conducted another immigration security checkpoint in northern New Hampshire

Woodstock Police Chief Ryan Oleson told New Hampshire Public Radio the checkpoint took place on Interstate 93 south in Woodstock. The U.S. Customers and Border Protection alerted police by fax on Tuesday morning.

Woodstock is about 90 miles from the Canadian border. Authorities can set up checkpoints within 100 miles of any U.S. "external boundary."

Checkpoints in May and June on I-93 in Woodstock resulted in 22 arrests on drug and immigration charges. It wasn't immediately known if there were any arrests Tuesday.