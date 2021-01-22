Border agents in NY make 2 large-scale marijuana seizures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Large-scale seizures of marijuana along the northern border continued this week with a total of 2,500 pounds discovered in two commercial shipments on the same day, authorities in New York said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain crossing in northern New York discovered more than 1,545 pounds in an incoming truck reportedly carrying used reels. Also Wednesday, CBP officers at the Lewiston Bridge north of Buffalo found 936 pounds in a shipment manifested as phone accessories.