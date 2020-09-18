Boston Fire: 19 displaced, estimated $2M in damage from fire

BOSTON (AP) — A fire at a multi-family home in Boston early Friday displaced 19 people and caused an estimated $2 million in damage, fire officials said.

The fire started at the home and spread to two other buildings, a garage and a car, the Boston Fire Department said on Twitter. Porches on the back of the home also collapsed.

No injuries were reported. It's unclear what caused the fire.